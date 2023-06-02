PEG Energy Awards 2 Laredo Seniors with $500 Scholarships

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PEG Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PEG Energy, visit https://pegenter.com.

PEG Energy, Laredo’s Leading Solar Company, handed out scholarships to their May 2023 winners of the PEG Energy Excellence Award.

Each winner received a $500 scholarship. The goal is to help Laredo High School Seniors achieve a college education. PEG Energy launched their scholarship program in May and will continue to award scholarships to local seniors during the 2023-2024 school year.

One winner per month for each school district, United Independent School District (UISD) and Laredo Independent School District (LISD), will be awarded. Counselors at each high school in the district can nominate one student who has demonstrated academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership.

PEG Energy hopes that with this scholarship, it will empower deserving seniors to achieve their educational dreams while fostering a sustainable future.

Alvaro Pequeño, owner of PEG Energy, was present to talk to the seniors about their achievements and to award them their $500 scholarship.

May’s winners were:

UISD - Romina Treviño (United High School) (Video above)

LISD - Alejandro Trejo (Martin High School/ Cantu Early College) (Video below)

When awarded, Romina said, “There’s nothing I could be more thankful for. Any amount of money, I’m putting it toward my education and I know I’m going to strive to make a difference in this world.”

Alejandro was also grateful, saying, “I feel really ecstatic right now, especially knowing the fact that this alleviates some of the monetary constraints when it comes to going to college, because even with other scholarships and aid from the state, I still have to take out a bit of loans, and this alleviates that.”

