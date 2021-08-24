PILLAR OFFERING FREE AND FAST HIV TESTS

Sponsored - With CDC recommendations of men undergoing HIV testing every 3-6 months, PILLAR is encouraging men who engage in sexual actvites with other men to make HIV testing a part of their regular checkup routine.

It’s easy, fast, FREE and 100% confidential!

Men who are interested in getting tested for HIV can do any of the following:

Stop by PILLAR at 1403 N. Seymour to be tested by a medical professional

Have an HIV Test sent directly to your home in a discreet package to ensure anonymity

Pick up an HIV Home Test Kit at PILLAR It all starts with a quick call to PILLAR at 956-723-7457 from Monday- Friday from 9am-4pm. Knowing earlier can help you make be^er decisions that could be lifesaving.

https://www.pillarstrong.org