PILLAR OFFERING FREE AND FAST HIV TESTS

Sponsored - With CDC recommendations of men undergoing HIV testing every 3-6 months, PILLAR is encouraging men who engage in sexual actvites with other men to make HIV testing a part of their regular checkup routine.
It’s easy, fast, FREE and 100% confidential!
Men who are interested in getting tested for HIV can do any of the following:
- Stop by PILLAR at 1403 N. Seymour to be tested by a medical professional
- Have an HIV Test sent directly to your home in a discreet package to ensure anonymity
- Pick up an HIV Home Test Kit at PILLAR It all starts with a quick call to PILLAR at 956-723-7457 from Monday- Friday from 9am-4pm. Knowing earlier can help you make be^er decisions that could be lifesaving.