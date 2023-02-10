The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-12) are outside the conversation to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +25000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Red Raiders host the Kansas State Wildcats, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Texas Tech NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 55th Bet $100 to win $25000 Pre-New Year +4000 20th Bet $100 to win $4000 Preseason +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500

Texas Tech Team Stats

Texas Tech's +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (135th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (145th in college basketball).

The Red Raiders have a 9-4 record at home and a 1-6 record on the road while going 2-2 in neutral-site games.

Texas Tech has a 12-4 record in games it was listed as the favorite, and a winless 0-8 record in games it was listed as underdogs.

In one-possession games, the Red Raiders are 1-3. They also have won just once in games decided by six points or fewer (1-5).

Texas Tech has picked up two wins when favored by three or fewer points this season (2-2), and has won 10 games when favored by 3.5 points or more (10-2).

Texas Tech Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-11 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 9-0

1-11 | 1-1 | 1-0 | 9-0 Texas Tech has 11 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas Tech Players

Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders in points and rebounds. He puts up 15.3 points per game while tacking on 6.3 rebounds.

Texas Tech's assists leader is De'Vion Harmon, who racks up 3.5 per game.

Pop Isaacs connects on 2.5 threes per game to lead the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech's steals leader is Harmon, who collects 1.8 per game. Daniel Batcho leads the team averaging 1.7 blocks a game.

