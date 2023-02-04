Texas vs. Kansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 4
The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.
Texas vs. Kansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bramlage Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas
|-1.5
|150.5
Texas Betting Records & Stats
- Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points eight times.
- Texas' games this season have had an average of 147.5 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Longhorns have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
- Texas has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.
- Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.
Texas vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas
|8
|40%
|79.9
|157.1
|67.7
|136
|139.4
|Kansas State
|8
|40%
|77.2
|157.1
|68.3
|136
|139.3
Additional Texas Insights & Trends
- Texas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over six times.
- The Longhorns have covered four times in nine chances against the spread in conference play this season.
- The Longhorns average 79.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats allow.
- When Texas scores more than 68.3 points, it is 7-11 against the spread and 17-3 overall.
Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas
|8-12-0
|7-10
|11-9-0
|Kansas State
|15-5-0
|4-3
|12-8-0
Texas vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits
|Texas
|Kansas State
|13-1
|Home Record
|11-0
|3-2
|Away Record
|3-4
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|2-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-3-0
|85.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.5
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-1-0
