The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 150.5.

Texas vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -1.5 150.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points eight times.

Texas' games this season have had an average of 147.5 points, three fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 11 (84.6%) of those contests.

Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Texas vs Kansas State Total Facts Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 40% 79.9 157.1 67.7 136 139.4 Kansas State 8 40% 77.2 157.1 68.3 136 139.3

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over six times.

The Longhorns have covered four times in nine chances against the spread in conference play this season.

The Longhorns average 79.9 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 68.3 the Wildcats allow.

When Texas scores more than 68.3 points, it is 7-11 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

Texas vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

Texas and Kansas State Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 8-12-0 7-10 11-9-0 Kansas State 15-5-0 4-3 12-8-0

Texas vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Texas Kansas State 13-1 Home Record 11-0 3-2 Away Record 3-4 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 2-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-1-0

