Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-73, with the Longhorns coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Texas is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Kansas State. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Line: Kansas State -1.5

Kansas State -1.5 Point Total: 149.5

Texas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, Kansas State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Texas (+1.5)



Texas (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Kansas State is 15-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas' 8-12-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 12-8-0 and the Longhorns are 11-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score 157.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Texas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Texas wins the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 32.7 rebounds per game, 142nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.8%.

Texas has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (90th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (32nd in college basketball).

