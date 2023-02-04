Saturday's contest features the Tarleton State Texans (12-10, 5-4 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-12, 2-8 WAC) facing off at Wisdom Gym (on February 4) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for the Texans.

According to our computer prediction, UT Rio Grande Valley is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against Tarleton State. The two sides are expected to go under the 148.5 over/under.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Wisdom Gym

Wisdom Gym Line: Tarleton State -9.5

Tarleton State -9.5 Point Total: 148.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 77, UT Rio Grande Valley 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State

Pick ATS: UT Rio Grande Valley (+9.5)



UT Rio Grande Valley (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Tarleton State's record against the spread this season is 9-9-0, while UT Rio Grande Valley's is 9-10-0. The Texans are 9-9-0 and the Vaqueros are 11-8-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 150.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total. Tarleton State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 contests. UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

UT Rio Grande Valley wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It pulls down 34.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (98th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from deep.

UT Rio Grande Valley loses the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 16.4 (363rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.