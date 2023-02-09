Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (11-11) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-11) squaring off at Teague Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lancers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Wildcats secured a 73-46 victory against Utah Valley.
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Abilene Christian 70
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- On January 7, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 92-72 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25
- 73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6
- 71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 136th in college basketball) and have a +166 scoring differential overall.
- Abilene Christian is tallying 68.8 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.2).
- Offensively the Wildcats have fared better in home games this season, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Abilene Christian is surrendering 54.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 71.7.
- The Wildcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 69.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 70.2 they've scored this season.
