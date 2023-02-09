Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-8) and Houston Christian Huskies (10-12) matching up at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 61-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Huskies' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 68-55 win against Nicholls.
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 61, Houston Christian 56
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies captured their best win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 68-61.
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2
- 68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 31
- 62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 7
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.5 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (149th in college basketball).
- Houston Christian has averaged 0.1 more points in Southland action (60.6) than overall (60.5).
- At home, the Huskies average 68.7 points per game. On the road, they score 52.3.
- Houston Christian is giving up fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (72.5).
- While the Huskies are scoring 60.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 59.9 points per contest.
