Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at McDermott Center has the Lamar Cardinals (12-10) taking on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12) at 6:30 PM (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Lamar, who is slightly favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Incarnate Word Cardinals won on Saturday 50-45 against New Orleans.
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 62, Incarnate Word 58
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature victory this season came against the SE Louisiana Lions, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in our computer rankings. The Cardinals secured the 55-49 win at home on January 14.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Incarnate Word Cardinals are being outscored by 3.5 points per game with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.0 points per game (338th in college basketball) and give up 58.5 per contest (52nd in college basketball).
- Incarnate Word is putting up 54.0 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (55.0).
- At home, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are putting up 12.8 more points per game (61.1) than they are away from home (48.3).
- In 2022-23, Incarnate Word is ceding 53.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 63.7.
- On offense, the Incarnate Word Cardinals have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 53.3 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 55.0 they've put up over the course of this year.
