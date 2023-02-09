Top North Texas Players to Watch vs. UAB - February 9
Abou Ousmane is a player to watch when the North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA) and the UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) go head to head at UNT Coliseum on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.
How to Watch North Texas vs. UAB
- Game Day: Thursday, February 9
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: UNT Coliseum
- Location: Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
North Texas' Last Game
North Texas won its previous game versus the Rice, 74-64, on Saturday. Kai Huntsberry starred with 21 points, and also had four boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kai Huntsberry
|21
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Abou Ousmane
|17
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rubin Jones
|13
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
North Texas Players to Watch
Ousmane posts a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11 points and 1 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.
Tylor Perry averages 17.1 points and 1.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.1 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the field and 45.3% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Huntsberry averages a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 37% from the floor and 29.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Aaron Scott puts up 6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Rubin Jones puts up 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tylor Perry
|16.5
|3.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.1
|3.2
|Abou Ousmane
|9.1
|5.6
|1.3
|0.9
|1.5
|0
|Kai Huntsberry
|12.1
|2
|3.6
|0.8
|0.1
|1.6
|Aaron Scott
|7.9
|4.3
|0.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.7
|Rubin Jones
|6.1
|3.2
|2.3
|1.7
|0.6
|0.6
