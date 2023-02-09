Abou Ousmane is a player to watch when the North Texas Mean Green (19-5, 10-3 C-USA) and the UAB Blazers (17-7, 8-5 C-USA) go head to head at UNT Coliseum on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch North Texas vs. UAB

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

8:00 PM ET Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

North Texas' Last Game

North Texas won its previous game versus the Rice, 74-64, on Saturday. Kai Huntsberry starred with 21 points, and also had four boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kai Huntsberry 21 4 5 0 0 2 Abou Ousmane 17 6 1 0 1 0 Rubin Jones 13 4 3 3 0 2

North Texas Players to Watch

Ousmane posts a team-best 6.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 11 points and 1 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field.

Tylor Perry averages 17.1 points and 1.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.1 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the field and 45.3% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Huntsberry averages a team-high 2.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 37% from the floor and 29.9% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Scott puts up 6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rubin Jones puts up 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 34.3% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)