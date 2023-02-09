Thursday's contest features the Rice Owls (15-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10) squaring off at Tudor Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-56 win for heavily favored Rice according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Rice Owls suffered a 69-66 loss to North Texas.

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, Florida Atlantic 56

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls' signature win of the season came in an 89-77 victory on November 10 over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.

Rice has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10

81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2

77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Rice Performance Insights