Thursday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-6) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bearkats secured a 66-62 victory over Cal Baptist.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Sam Houston 64

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' signature victory this season came against the Cal Baptist Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in our computer rankings. The Bearkats secured the 66-62 win on the road on February 4.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

71-56 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 21

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on November 23

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on January 5

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 269) on January 19

Sam Houston Performance Insights