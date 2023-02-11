Saturday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) and Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) going head to head at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 74, Baylor 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-1.5)

TCU (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

TCU has an 11-11-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Baylor, who is 12-10-0 ATS. Both the Horned Frogs and the Bears are 13-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the past 10 contests, TCU is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Baylor has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Baylor is 176th in college basketball at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 28.3 its opponents average.

Baylor makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make, at a 32.7% rate.

Baylor has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (141st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (74th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.