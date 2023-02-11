Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Houston Christian Huskies (11-12) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-13) squaring off at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 59-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston Christian, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Huskies claimed a 55-52 win over Texas A&M-CC.
Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Houston Christian vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 59, Incarnate Word 57
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies defeated the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 154 in our computer rankings, on November 26 by a score of 68-61, it was their best win of the season so far.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 106th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on February 9
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 268) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on February 2
- 62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 7
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a -58 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 60.2 points per game, 275th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball.
- In Southland play, Houston Christian scores 60.2 points per game, equal to its overall season average.
- The Huskies average 68.7 points per game at home, and 52.5 away.
- At home, Houston Christian gives up 53.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 70.8.
- The Huskies are posting 59.6 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer points than their average for the season (60.2).
