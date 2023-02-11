Saturday's contest at Wisdom Gym has the Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11) going head to head against the Tarleton State Texans (7-16) at 3:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 victory for Cal Baptist.

In their last game on Thursday, the Texans suffered a 62-49 loss to Seattle U.

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Tarleton State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 70, Tarleton State 62

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

When the Texans defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who are ranked No. 174 in our computer rankings, on November 18 by a score of 82-72, it was their best victory of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Tarleton State is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 30

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 6

70-60 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 11

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on December 14

73-46 at home over University of North Texas at Dallas (No. 356) on November 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Tarleton State Performance Insights