Texas vs. TCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (19-6) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-50 and heavily favors Texas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Longhorns earned an 80-71 victory against Texas Tech.
Texas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. TCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 81, TCU 50
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature win of the season came in a 68-55 victory on January 22 over the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 7) in our computer rankings.
- The Longhorns have seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- Texas has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).
- The Longhorns have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 11) on January 15
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on November 27
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 30) on January 25
- 68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4
- 72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 10
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.5 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- Texas is tallying 74.6 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.9 fewer points per game than its season average (76.5).
- The Longhorns are scoring 81.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 72.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Texas is ceding 53.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 67.5.
- The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 72.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points fewer than the 76.5 they've scored this season.
