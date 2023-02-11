Saturday's game at Redhawk Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14) going head to head against the Seattle U Redhawks (4-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-60 win for heavily favored UT Arlington.

The Mavericks enter this contest after a 64-53 loss to Utah Valley on Thursday.

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 74, Seattle U 60

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On December 1 versus the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings, the Mavericks registered their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory on the road.

The Mavericks have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Redhawks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 107th-most defeats.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3

71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19

102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7

UT Arlington Performance Insights