UTSA vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UTEP Miners (15-7) and UTSA Roadrunners (6-16) going head to head at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 67-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Roadrunners are coming off of a 58-53 victory against Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Saturday.
UTSA vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UTSA vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 67, UTSA 57
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- When the Roadrunners took down the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 58-53 on February 4, it was their best win of the year so far.
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-50 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 14
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 28
- 71-68 at home over UAB (No. 193) on December 31
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 196) on December 10
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on November 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners' -102 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per contest (274th in college basketball).
- In C-USA action, UTSA has averaged 1.8 fewer points (61.6) than overall (63.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Roadrunners average 65.2 points per game. Away, they score 63.
- At home, UTSA concedes 63.7 points per game. Away, it allows 71.
- While the Roadrunners are scoring 63.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 63.2 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.