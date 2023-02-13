Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (14-43) are heavy underdogs (+15) as they try to stop a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSOH and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSW
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Spurs vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 122 - Spurs 104
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 15)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Cavaliers have a 33-25-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 23-34-0 mark of the Spurs.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it less often (44.1% of the time) than San Antonio (56.1%).
- The Cavaliers have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-14) this season, better than the .222 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (12-42).
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in points scored (112.5 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.8).
- This season the Spurs are fourth-best in the league in assists at 27.0 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Spurs are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.5 per game) and rank 25th in 3-point percentage (34.0%).
- San Antonio attempts 33.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of San Antonio's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.5% are 2-pointers.
