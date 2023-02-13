Monday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (10-13) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-22) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Southern taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM on February 13.

The Lady Tigers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 63-57 loss to Grambling.

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 68, Texas Southern 64

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers defeated the No. 342-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas Southern is 1-11 (.083%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Texas Southern Performance Insights