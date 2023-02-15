Wednesday's contest at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (10-13) going head to head against the Memphis Lady Tigers (14-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-56 victory as our model heavily favors Houston.

The Cougars head into this matchup following a 71-69 victory against South Florida on Sunday.

Houston vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Houston vs. Memphis Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Houston 67, Memphis 56

Houston Schedule Analysis

  • The Cougars defeated the No. 24 South Florida Bulls in a 71-69 win on February 12, which was their signature victory of the season.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cougars are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
  • Houston has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-42 at home over UCF (No. 9) on January 10
  • 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29
  • 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5
  • 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4
  • 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30

Houston Performance Insights

  • The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) and give up 62.1 per outing (114th in college basketball).
  • With 65.4 points per game in AAC tilts, Houston is averaging 1.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (66.7 PPG).
  • The Cougars are scoring 70.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.8).
  • When playing at home, Houston is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (58.5) than when playing on the road (64.2).
  • The Cougars have been racking up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

