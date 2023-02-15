Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Johnson totaled 25 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 117-109 loss against the Cavaliers.

We're going to look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.9 23.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.1 PRA 32.5 29.3 30.3 PR 29.5 26.6 27.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.2



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Hornets

Johnson is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

Johnson is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's Spurs average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 119.1 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 46.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets are ranked last in the league, allowing 26.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 26th in the NBA, allowing 13.0 makes per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 30 20 11 4 3 0 2

