The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-9, 8-4 WAC) look to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (14-12, 7-6 WAC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the 'Jacks have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Tarleton State is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Texans are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 113th.

The Texans' 70.9 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 68 the 'Jacks give up.

When Tarleton State allows fewer than 76.7 points, it is 13-8.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State scores 80.5 points per game. Away, it averages 61.3.

At home, the Texans give up 61.9 points per game. Away, they give up 73.

Tarleton State sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (3.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than away (28.7%).

