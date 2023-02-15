How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Red Raiders' 70.6 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 76.0 the Sooners allow to opponents.
- Texas Tech is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 86.9 points.
- Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 76.0 points.
- The 86.9 points per game the Sooners record are 21.1 more points than the Red Raiders give up (65.8).
- Oklahoma is 20-3 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
- Oklahoma's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.
- The Sooners are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Red Raiders concede to opponents (45.7%).
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Kansas State
|W 78-68
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-71
|Moody Center
|2/11/2023
|Kansas
|L 78-67
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/22/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
