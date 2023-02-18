Saturday's game at College Park Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (12-14) squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for UT Arlington, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats enter this game following a 78-60 win over Tarleton State on Thursday.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 71, Abilene Christian 69

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 106 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 66-61, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 183) on January 7

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 244) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 2

61-43 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 300) on December 29

78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 300) on February 16

Abilene Christian Performance Insights