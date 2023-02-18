The Kansas Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Baylor Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The Bears have won four games in a row.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Baylor matchup.

Baylor vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Baylor vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 14-11-1 record against the spread this season.

Kansas is 11-14-0 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 The Bears have had the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +2000.

With odds of +2000, Baylor has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.