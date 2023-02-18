North Texas vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at UNT Coliseum has the UTEP Miners (17-7) squaring off against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-16) at 4:30 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for UTEP, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 57-44 loss to Louisiana Tech in their most recent outing on Thursday.
North Texas vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
North Texas vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTEP 68, North Texas 63
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles beat the Rice Owls (No. 95-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 69-66 win on February 4 -- their signature victory of the season.
- North Texas has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Eagles are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 106) on November 27
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 108) on January 28
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 120) on January 5
- 54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on January 26
- 71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on January 16
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles have a -120 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball and are allowing 67.1 per contest to rank 252nd in college basketball.
- North Texas' offense has been better in C-USA games this season, averaging 65.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.3 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Lady Eagles are posting 5.5 more points per game (65.4) than they are when playing on the road (59.9).
- North Texas is allowing 64.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (69.1).
- On offense, the Lady Eagles have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 64.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 62.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
