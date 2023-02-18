Saturday's contest features the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (11-13) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-14) matching up at William J. Nicks Building (on February 18) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 win for Prairie View A&M.

The Lady Panthers came out on top in their most recent game 67-60 against Grambling on Monday.

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Prairie View A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, UAPB 64

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Lady Panthers picked up their best win of the season on January 14, when they claimed a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 248) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 272) on January 9

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 16

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on February 13

51-49 at home over Florida A&M (No. 327) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights