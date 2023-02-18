Saturday's contest at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Rice Owls (17-7) squaring off against the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-10) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Rice, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Owls fell in their last matchup 66-53 against UTSA on Thursday.

Rice vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Rice vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 70, Western Kentucky 69

Rice Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 10, the Owls took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 53 in our computer rankings) by a score of 89-77.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rice is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 116) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 116) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 124) on November 27

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Rice Performance Insights