Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-13) and the Tarleton State Texans (7-18) squaring off at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-61 win for heavily favored Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Texans enter this game following a 78-60 loss to Abilene Christian on Thursday.
Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Tarleton State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Tarleton State 61
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- On January 11, the Texans picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-60 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 244) in our computer rankings.
- Tarleton State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).
- The Bearkats have tied for the 79th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 265) on November 18
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 297) on November 30
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 314) on December 14
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 323) on December 6
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans have a -126 scoring differential, falling short by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 62.3 points per game, 239th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 256th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Tarleton State is putting up fewer points (57.8 per game) than it is overall (62.3) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Texans score 70.3 points per game. Away, they score 53.9.
- At home Tarleton State is giving up 64.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than it is on the road (70.6).
- Over their past 10 games, the Texans are putting up 60.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 62.3.
