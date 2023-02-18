The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

In the Mountaineers' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the 29th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the beginning to +20000.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.