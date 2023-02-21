The Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12), on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Baylor vs. Kansas State matchup.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Baylor is 14-12-1 ATS this season.

In the Bears' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Kansas State has put together a 17-9-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Wildcats' 27 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1800), Baylor is seventh-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1800. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 76th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Baylor has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

