The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) and the No. 9 Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) take the floor at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no line set.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Bears' 25 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (56%).

So far this year, Baylor has compiled a 14-11-0 record against the spread.

Kansas State has been more successful against the spread than Baylor this season, sporting an ATS record of 17-8-0, compared to the 14-11-0 mark of Baylor.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 75.4 153.9 68.1 137.8 140.2 Baylor 78.5 153.9 69.7 137.8 146.2

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of the Bears' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Baylor is 8-6-0 ATS in conference games this year.

The Bears put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 68.1 the Wildcats give up.

Baylor is 13-8 against the spread and 15-6 overall when it scores more than 68.1 points.

Kansas State vs. Baylor Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 17-8-0 13-12-0 Baylor 14-11-0 14-11-0

Baylor vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Baylor 13-1 Home Record 13-2 3-6 Away Record 4-4 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

