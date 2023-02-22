Wednesday's game that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-16) versus the Tarleton State Texans (7-19) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.

The Texans enter this game on the heels of a 59-58 loss to Sam Houston on Saturday.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Tarleton State 61

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

The Texans' best win this season came in a 70-60 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on January 11.

Tarleton State has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).

Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 269) on November 18

84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 308) on November 30

67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on December 14

86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 322) on December 6

Tarleton State Performance Insights