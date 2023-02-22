TCU vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (16-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-18) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Baylor, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.
Their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Saturday 75-62 against Kansas State.
TCU vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
TCU vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 59
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs' signature win of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs picked up the 75-62 home win on February 18.
- The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 156) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 176) on November 7
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 197) on November 16
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 285) on November 29
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs average 60.2 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (257th in college basketball). They have a -181 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.
- TCU is averaging 58.8 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.2).
- The Horned Frogs put up 63.2 points per game in home games, compared to 54.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- TCU gives up 63.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Horned Frogs have been scoring 59.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 60.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.