Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-16) against the Tarleton State Texans (7-19) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.

The Vaqueros head into this contest after an 89-86 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Tarleton State 61

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros picked up their signature win of the season on February 2, when they took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 69-65.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 177) on December 19

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on February 11

83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 181) on January 4

68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 188) on November 29

61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 250) on November 15

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights