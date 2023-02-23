Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-14) at Teague Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Southern Utah taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
Their last time out, the Wildcats lost 82-73 to UT Arlington on Saturday.
Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Utah 68, Abilene Christian 66
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats 66-61 on November 25.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Abilene Christian is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 179) on January 7
- 69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 242) on January 21
- 78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 2
- 61-43 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 297) on December 29
- 78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 16
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +169 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 78th in college basketball and are giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 176th in college basketball.
- Abilene Christian is putting up 70.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.8).
- Offensively the Wildcats have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 75.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game on the road.
- At home, Abilene Christian is ceding 15.9 fewer points per game (56.9) than away from home (72.8).
- The Wildcats' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 68.3 points a contest compared to the 70.8 they've averaged this season.
