Keldon Johnson could make a big impact for the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

In his last game, a 120-110 loss versus the Hornets, Johnson tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 22.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.5 PRA 30.5 29.2 30.6 PR 27.5 26.5 27.1 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Keldon Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Mavericks

Johnson is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.4 per game.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Mavericks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.3 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Mavericks concede 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 36 30 4 0 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.