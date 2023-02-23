How to Watch the Spurs vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (31-29) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (14-45), who have lost 14 straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.
- San Antonio has compiled a 9-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 29th.
- The Spurs put up an average of 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Mavericks allow.
- San Antonio is 10-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (113.2 per game) than on the road (111.6). And they are allowing less at home (121.1) than away (124.1).
- San Antonio is conceding fewer points at home (121.1 per game) than on the road (124.1).
- At home the Spurs are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (26.7).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Romeo Langford
|Out
|Adductor
|Isaiah Roby
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Tre Jones
|Questionable
|Foot
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.