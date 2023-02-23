The Dallas Mavericks (31-29) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (14-45), who have lost 14 straight.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: NBA League Pass

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have given up to their opponents.

San Antonio has compiled a 9-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 29th.

The Spurs put up an average of 112.4 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.5 the Mavericks allow.

San Antonio is 10-18 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Spurs are averaging more points at home (113.2 per game) than on the road (111.6). And they are allowing less at home (121.1) than away (124.1).

At home the Spurs are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (26.7).

Spurs Injuries