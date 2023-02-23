Thursday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (13-14) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-14) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Mavericks came out on top in their last game 82-73 against Abilene Christian on Saturday.

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 68, UT Arlington 66

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Mavericks registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 120) on February 6

82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 177) on February 18

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 181) on December 3

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on November 29

106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 202) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UT Arlington Performance Insights