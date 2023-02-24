Friday's contest at First National Bank Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (20-8) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-17) at 8:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for Texas State, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bobcats head into this contest on the heels of a 58-51 victory over Louisiana on Wednesday.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 68, Arkansas State 63

Texas State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bobcats took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles 69-52 on February 9.

The Red Wolves have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (10).

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 28

52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 159) on January 26

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on December 29

58-51 on the road over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 22

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 194) on November 30

Texas State Performance Insights