Lamar vs. New Orleans Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (17-10) versus the New Orleans Privateers (7-18) at Montagne Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-55 in favor of Lamar, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Cardinals won their most recent matchup 66-54 against SE Louisiana on Thursday.
Lamar vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Lamar vs. New Orleans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 70, New Orleans 55
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals took down the SE Louisiana Lions 57-47 on January 7.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on February 23
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on December 17
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 187) on February 11
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 26
- 66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 267) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 64.0 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while allowing 59.9 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Lamar is tallying 65.8 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its overall average (64.0 points per game) is 1.8 PPG lower.
- The Cardinals are averaging 69.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.0 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.2).
- When playing at home, Lamar is ceding 4.3 fewer points per game (58.2) than away from home (62.5).
- The Cardinals have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 68.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points more than the 64.0 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.