Rice vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (19-7) squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers (11-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 win as our model heavily favors Rice.
The Owls are coming off of a 63-58 win against UAB in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Rice vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Rice vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 73, Charlotte 61
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Owls captured their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming an 89-77 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 58-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Rice has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 6-4 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 77) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 14
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on February 2
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 130) on November 27
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls average 72.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per outing (251st in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- Rice's offense has been less effective in C-USA contests this year, putting up 68.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.3 PPG.
- Offensively, the Owls have performed better in home games this season, putting up 74.2 points per game, compared to 70 per game in road games.
- In home games, Rice is allowing 0.8 more points per game (67.3) than in road games (66.5).
- The Owls' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.3 they've averaged this year.
