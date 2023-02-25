Take a look at the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (14-46), which currently has six players listed (including Tre Jones), as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (30-31) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 142-116 loss to the Mavericks in their last game on Thursday. Malaki Branham recorded 23 points, two rebounds and five assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Romeo Langford SG Out Adductor 7.4 2.9 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Tre Jones PG Questionable Foot 12.8 3.6 6.3 Devin Vassell SG Out Knee 19.4 4 3.6 Jeremy Sochan PF Questionable Quadricep 10 4.9 2.5

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Rudy Gay: Questionable (Nose), Kelly Olynyk: Questionable (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSSW

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs score an average of 112.5 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.

San Antonio is 7-11 when it scores more than 117.3 points.

While the Spurs are scoring 112.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 111.4 points per contest.

San Antonio makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.2% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 12.6 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

The Spurs average 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and allow 118.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Jazz -10.5

