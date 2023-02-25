How to Watch the TCU vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) aim to snap a nine-game road losing skid at the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
TCU vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 60.1 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 63.8 the Cyclones allow.
- When TCU gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 7-10.
- TCU is 5-6 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- The 74.8 points per game the Cyclones record are 7.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.4).
- Iowa State has a 14-4 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.
- Iowa State's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 60.1 points.
- The Cyclones shoot 42.1% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
- The Horned Frogs make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas
|L 70-50
|Moody Center
|2/18/2023
|Kansas State
|W 75-62
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/22/2023
|Baylor
|L 67-57
|Schollmaier Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|3/4/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
