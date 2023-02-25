Texas vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Longhorns (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Baylor (-3.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Baylor (-3.5)
|148.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Baylor (-3.5)
|148.5
|-
|-
Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Baylor has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.
- Bears games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- The Longhorns have experienced the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1800.
- The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.
