Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (21-7) and Oklahoma Sooners (22-4) matching up at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Longhorns' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 74-48 victory over West Virginia.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Oklahoma 74

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

The Sooners have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on January 15

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 30) on January 22

62-48 over USC (No. 31) on December 18

78-69 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 33) on January 28

68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4

Texas Performance Insights