Texas Tech vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Baylor Bears (17-10) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-11) squaring off at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Red Raiders' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-68 win over West Virginia.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas Tech 63
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders captured their best win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 25
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14
- 69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on February 22
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 70.4 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and allowing 67.5 per outing, 262nd in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.
- Texas Tech has averaged 1.1 fewer points in Big 12 games (69.3) than overall (70.4).
- The Red Raiders score 70.9 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.
- Texas Tech gives up 65.5 points per game at home, and 72.1 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Red Raiders are posting 68.0 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points than their season average (70.4).
