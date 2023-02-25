Saturday's contest features the Baylor Bears (17-10) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-11) squaring off at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Red Raiders' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-68 win over West Virginia.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Texas Tech 63

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders captured their best win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 19 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 25

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14

69-68 at home over West Virginia (No. 81) on February 22

Texas Tech Performance Insights