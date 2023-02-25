How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs (18-10, 7-8 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Texas Tech has a 13-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 98th.
- The 74 points per game the Red Raiders score are 6.9 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (67.1).
- Texas Tech is 15-5 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Texas Tech is averaging 11.4 more points per game (77.7) than it is away from home (66.3).
- The Red Raiders give up 67.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.7 on the road.
- Texas Tech is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging away from home (7). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.3% at home and 34.8% when playing on the road.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|W 74-67
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 78-72
|WVU Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 74-63
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/25/2023
|TCU
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|3/4/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
