Saturday's game at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-14) taking on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-16) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-66 win for Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Vaqueros are coming off of a 66-58 win over Tarleton State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 67, UT Rio Grande Valley 66

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings. The Vaqueros took home the 69-65 win at home on February 2.

UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 171) on November 29

75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on February 11

72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 180) on December 19

83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 191) on January 4

61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on November 15

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights